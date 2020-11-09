Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on Google Stadia

As 2020 finally approaches its end, some of the year’s biggest video games are hitting the market. Today, Ubisoft is releasing its latest installment in the Assassin’s Creed series, the much-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and it’s launching day one on Stadia.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on Stadia at $59.99 for the core game. Beyond that, Gold Edition brings a Season Pass at $99. Ultimate Edition delivers that same Season Pass along with the following bonuses for $119.

The Berserker Gear Pack

The Berserker Longship Pack

The Berserker Settlement Pack

A Set of Runes

Prices vary by region, of course. In the UK, prices land at £59.99, £84.99, and the Ultimate Edition is discounted to £90.99 for all Stadia users at launch.

Become Eivor, a legendary Viking raider on a quest for glory. Explore England’s Dark Ages as you raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power. Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses. Dual-wield powerful weapons and relive the visceral fighting style of the Vikings. Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in Assassin’s Creed. Shape the growth of your character with every choice and carve your path to glory. Explore a Dark Age open world, from the shores of Norway to the kingdoms of England. Personalize your experience by growing your clan’s settlement.

Buy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Stadia:

The Assassin’s Creed series is actually what helped bring Google Stadia to life. Before the platform’s official debut last year, “Project Stream” brought Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to the Chrome browser as a live demo of what eventually became the Stadia we know today. Odyssey was also one of the first titles available on Stadia.

