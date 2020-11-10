As the platform approaches its one-year anniversary, Google Stadia continues to roll out new games and features. This week, Stadia’s web interface is adding new profile pages which include player details.

Profile pages for players are common to most gaming platforms such as Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. Like those platforms, Stadia shows a player’s username and profile picture on the page as well as a list of games and also friends of that player.

This page will vary based on a user’s privacy settings, though. You’ll also see options to add/remove a friend, invite them to a party, or report/block someone. You can even see a user’s achievements from this screen for each game, again so long as their privacy settings allow that. You can adjust your privacy settings here.

On your own profile page, you’ll see options for editing your own privacy settings as well as sharing your profile with a link. Clicking the share button automatically copies a profile link to your clipboard.

Personal Stadia profile page

There are multiple ways to open a Stadia profile page. Your personal page can be accessed by opening the Stadia menu and clicking on your profile picture. It can also be accessed by clicking your profile picture and then “View Profile” on the friends list. Someone else’s profile can be accessed by clicking on their name from the friends list and tapping “View Profile.”

The updated page was first highlighted by @deOlhoNoStadia and the folks over at StadiaSource.

Friend’s Stadia profile page

Notably, this change is only appearing on Stadia’s web interface for now, but should eventually make its way at least to the mobile apps and eventually maybe Chromecast Ultra too. On the Android app, the current UI shows a minimal profile page that includes the ability to remove a friend, block/report them, or view their achievements.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: