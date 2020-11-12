Google Chat adds Calendar shortcut for fast event creation

After announcing new unthreaded rooms last week, Google Chat is now adding Calendar integration for streamlined event creation.

Google Chat’s compose field today lets you quickly add or take an image, browse files in Drive, and start a Meet call. Calendar now joins to become the fifth option.

Tapping on mobile will open the full Google Calendar app directly to the event creation field, with people in that conversation automatically added as attendees. Online, the Google Workspace side panel will slide out with the same information pre-filled.

This feature is currently rolling out to Chat in the Android Gmail app as well as the Chat Android mobile app and will begin rolling out to the Chat in Gmail on the web and Chat iOS app in the coming weeks.

It makes for a rather useful shortcut and is rolling out starting today for the following tiers:

Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers

More about Google Chat:

