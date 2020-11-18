Truly wireless earbuds have become wildly popular over the past couple of years, but cost can still get in the way. The OnePlus Buds impressed us with a sub-$100 price tag, but tomorrow, the earbuds will be available for just $1.

Normally priced at $89, OnePlus Buds offer an AirPod-like design, a compact case, and excellent battery life. They work best with OnePlus smartphones, but with Google Fast Pair and an app to control them, they’re also solid on any Android device. You can also pair them to any device over Bluetooth.

On November 18th, OnePlus is running a promo that will drop the price of OnePlus Buds to just $1, a 99% discount. Obviously, that doesn’t happen every day and seems too good to be true, but it’s an actual promotion you’ll be able to take advantage of on OnePlus.com today, no strings attached. Well, one string. The $1 price for OnePlus Buds will expire after stock is sold out, and it seems likely that a limited number of units will be “in stock” tomorrow.

Update 11/18: OnePlus has confirmed that this offer will start at 11am ET. Once stock of the standard OnePlus Buds runs out, the offer will switch to the OnePlus Buds Z, bringing the $49 earbuds down to $1 until that stock runs out too. At 1pm ET, stock of the OnePlus Buds will replenish, bringing the price back down to $1 for lucky buyers, and then at 2pm ET the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will also drop to $1.

As expected, the first stock ran out in seconds. Within under a minute the price had reverted back to normal.

With OnePlus Buds, you'll get awesome bass drops. And now, we're dropping the price to $1. Sale starts tomorrow and ends when they're sold out! https://t.co/t5ju7Wp0Zh pic.twitter.com/hHskaYjhws — OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) November 17, 2020

In any case, this is a killer offer if you’re quick enough to take advantage of it. Stock will probably only last a minute or two, which makes matters a bit complicated given that OnePlus didn’t share a time for the sale to start. We’ll update this article as those details are made available.

