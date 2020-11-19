Google’s latest #StadiaSweepstakes gives away Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Pac-Man

- Nov. 19th 2020 10:33 am PT

0

Google had a handful of big reveals for its one-year anniversary, and now the company is also doing a giveaway. The latest Stadia Sweepstakes is giving away Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle for free.

Through its Twitter account, Google is doing a second free code giveaway for Stadia players. This time around, the company is giving away two different titles for free on Stadia — Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the just-released exclusive Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle.

Users can enter on Twitter simply by following the @GoogleStadia account and tweeting “#StadiaSweepstakes.” The contest is available to everyone in the United States as long as they’re 18 years or older and have a public Twitter account. Entries need to be in by 11/19 at 11:59 p.m. PT. At that point, Google will pick and contact five winners who will get codes for both games free of charge.

To enter the Sweepstakes, be a registered user of www.Twitter.com or log into your Twitter account.  Your accounts must be set to “public.” If you do not have an account, go to http://www.twitter.com to create one. Twitter accounts are free. Data and usage rates may apply to the download and use of a Twitter application. By submitting your information and creating a Twitter account, you agree to the Twitter Terms of Use and Privacy Notice. If you do not agree to such Terms of Use and Privacy Notice, you cannot create a Twitter account, or participate in this Sweepstakes. You can return your Twitter account to “private” any time after the winner announcement.

Five (5) prizes will be awarded:

Each winner will receive one (1) digital code for each of the following:

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle (Bandai Namco is the official game publisher) – Average Retail Value $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft is the official game publisher) – Average Retail Value $59.99

Total Retail Value of Each Prize:  $79.98

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stadia

Stadia

Stadia is a streaming service that leverages Google’s cloud to deliver AAA games online.
Stadia games

Stadia games

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches