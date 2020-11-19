Google had a handful of big reveals for its one-year anniversary, and now the company is also doing a giveaway. The latest Stadia Sweepstakes is giving away Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle for free.

Through its Twitter account, Google is doing a second free code giveaway for Stadia players. This time around, the company is giving away two different titles for free on Stadia — Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the just-released exclusive Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle.

Users can enter on Twitter simply by following the @GoogleStadia account and tweeting “#StadiaSweepstakes.” The contest is available to everyone in the United States as long as they’re 18 years or older and have a public Twitter account. Entries need to be in by 11/19 at 11:59 p.m. PT. At that point, Google will pick and contact five winners who will get codes for both games free of charge.

It’s time for another free code giveaway! Follow @GoogleStadia and tweet #StadiaSweepstakes for a chance to win a free game code for BOTH Assassin's Creed Valhalla and PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle! Be sure to share with your friends too. pic.twitter.com/4G4B4EPMy1 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 19, 2020

To enter the Sweepstakes, be a registered user of www.Twitter.com or log into your Twitter account. Your accounts must be set to “public.” If you do not have an account, go to http://www.twitter.com to create one. Twitter accounts are free. Data and usage rates may apply to the download and use of a Twitter application. By submitting your information and creating a Twitter account, you agree to the Twitter Terms of Use and Privacy Notice. If you do not agree to such Terms of Use and Privacy Notice, you cannot create a Twitter account, or participate in this Sweepstakes. You can return your Twitter account to “private” any time after the winner announcement. Five (5) prizes will be awarded: Each winner will receive one (1) digital code for each of the following: PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle (Bandai Namco is the official game publisher) – Average Retail Value $19.99 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft is the official game publisher) – Average Retail Value $59.99 Total Retail Value of Each Prize: $79.98

