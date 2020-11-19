Stadia set to expand to ‘more EMEA regions’ later this year

As part of Stadia’s one-year anniversary celebrations, Google has announced that the game streaming service will be coming to more countries around the world later this year.

Since launch, Stadia has only been officially available in 14 countries across North America and Europe, a limitation likely tied to the need to have Stadia servers nearby to minimize input lag. In the time since then, Google has talked about expanding to more countries and regions but has never had anything more firm to share.

Today, amidst a sea of other anniversary announcements, Google is now formally teasing the launch of Stadia into EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Asia) regions “by end of year.” Unfortunately, the company did not go into any specifics of what regions should expect to gain access to Stadia.

For now, we can only speculate on what countries/regions Google has in mind for this expansion of Stadia. As spotted by diogosreddit on the Stadia Reddit community, Stadia’s terms of service page was briefly updated — and dated for December 1, 2020 — to include seven new European countries. Once the discovery was publicized, Google changed the page back to the November 2019 edition.

Czechia

Hungary

Poland

Portugal Romania

Slovakia

Switzerland

Of course, until Google makes a more formal announcement, this remains just speculation. As there isn’t much time left in the year, we won’t need to wait long for this next wave of Stadia availability to arrive.

What countries or regions would you like to be able to play Stadia in? Let us know in the comments!

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: