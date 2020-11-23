Nearly two months following its launch, Chromecast with Google TV is about to get its second update. This time around, Chromecast is getting an “incremental update” that carries version number 200918.015.

Rolling out now, Chromecast with Google TV owners may see a notification regarding this latest update for their device. The update, version 200918.015, is an 86.48MB download which will install automatically around 3 a.m. once it has been downloaded to the new Chromecast. You can check for the update by going to Settings > System > About > System Updates. This update is, expectedly, still based on Android 10 and carries a September 2020 security patch.

Alongside that, the Chromecast remote is also getting a minor update. Firmware version 24.2 will be available for installation shortly after the Chromecast itself has been updated. You can install this update by heading to Settings > System > Remotes & Accessories > Chromecast Remote.

What do these updates change? At this point, we’re not sure. From what we can tell, there are no surface-level changes and Google has not published a specific changelog, just like the previous update. Presumably, the updates work on miscellaneous bugs on the remote and the Chromecast itself. For example, they could work on some HDMI and audio issues, some users have noticed.

We’ve reached out to Google for more information on what this update delivers. We’ll update this article if the company provides any additional context, but it seems unlikely that will happen, given the previous incremental update was not given a changelog.

