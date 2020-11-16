Chromecast with Google TV is one of our favorite products of 2020, and now, it’s getting a bonus that some users will appreciate. You can now buy a spare or replacement remote for Chromecast with Google TV.

Available now through the Google Store, anyone can buy a replacement remote for Chromecast with Google TV. This is the same physical remote that ships with the streamer but is available on its own for $20.

For most people, this will come in handy just as a replacement should your original Chromecast remote be lost or broken. In theory, though, you should be able to pair two remotes to the same Chromecast. From what we can tell, there’s nothing in the software that would stop you from doing so. It may also just be handy to have a spare on hand if your household includes a teething puppy, something I’m personally constantly worried about for my Chromecast.

Plus, you can also get this spare remote in any of the three colors — Snow, Sky, or Sunrise. If you missed out on the colored Chromecasts back at launch, this is a less-expensive way to get that color back. After all, you can’t see the dongle anyway.

The Chromecast Voice Remote is available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States (except Puerto Rico).

More on Chromecast:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: