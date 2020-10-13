The new Chromecast with Google TV is just under two weeks old and is getting a software upgrade today. Rolling out now, it’s officially listed as an “incremental update,” with the Chromecast Voice Remote also seeing new firmware.

To start the download process, tap your profile image and then Settings. Scroll down to System > About > System update. The Chromecast with Google TV will then “check for update,” with the new version appearing shortly after. This is the first update to the device following a required patch during the day one set-up process.

“SW upgrade to 200917.005 – Incremental Update” comes in at 56.08MB and requires a restart once the download is complete. Like on phones, you can have it auto-install at night (1:30 a.m.) when the streamer isn’t being actively used. Otherwise, there’s the option to “restart now,” which takes users to a black screen with only the four-color “G” logo and “installing system update” progress bar.

It replaces the previous Android TV OS build of QTS1.200816.001.A9.6835896. Release notes are not yet available. The security patch level on this new version is still August 5, 2020, while this Chromecast is not yet running Android 11, which Google announced in September with low-latency and better gamepad support.

After installing, a Voice Remote update will also become available. This moves the accessory from version 23.8 to 23.9. That can be initiated from Settings > Remotes & Accessories.

