It’s time to tackle all of the best Android smartphone Cyber Monday deals, and there are quite a few notable price cuts to enjoy. Highlights this year will fall to newest flagships from Google, Samsung, and OnePlus, with many of 2020’s most anticipated offers already having gone live, and now being joined by a collection of new offers, too. You’ll find all of the best Android Cyber Monday deals down below.

Best Android Cyber Monday deals

Easily the most anticipated Android smartphone deal of this year’s Black Friday festivities falls to the Pixel 5, which is still live for Cyber Monday. As Google’s latest handset, you can currently score the best price to date of $649 at Amazon. With plenty of flagship specs centered around a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display and Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core processor, there’s plenty to like here. Swing by our hands-on review for all of the details.

OnePlus is also getting in on the Cyber Monday promotions, offering the best prices to date on its lineup of Android devices. You can currently score the flagship OnePlus 8 Pro for $799, saving you $200 from its usual price tag. With a 120Hz 6.78-inch QHD+ display in tow, this handset also packs a quad-camera rear assembly, 5G connectivity, and more. Learn more about what makes this smartphone stand out in our hands-on review.

We’re also now seeing a pair of notable price cuts on TCL’s latest Android smartphones. With pricing starting at $175, you’ll be able to score new all-time lows, as well. Headlining is the TCL 10 Pro at $315, which is down $135 from the usual price tag. Notable features here include a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display, 64MP quad camera array, in-screen fingerprint reader, and more. We found it to offer a “premium package at an affordable price tag” in our review, as well.

And to sweeten the discounts even further, OnePlus is throwing in a free pair of its true wireless earbuds on select smartphones, as well. Check out everything in the sale right here.

Motorola is continuing the Black Friday Android discounts today by taking up to $400 off its selection of handsets starting at $120. With everything from its latest folding razr 5G smartphone to more affordable offerings on sale, there are plenty of ways to save. Shop all of the smartphones on sale right here.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: