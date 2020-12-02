With YouTube Premieres, creators can count down and raise awareness about their upcoming videos. YouTube is introducing three new features for Premieres, including trailers, to further boost “real-time, communal experiences.”

To build pre-launch hype, Live Direct allows creators to host a live stream just before the Premiere airs. Once you’re done streaming, it will automatically transition viewers to the main show.

Just like a pre-party or a red carpet, we’ve seen partners use Live Redirect to engage with their audience live and create excitement and anticipation just before the main event.

Trailers allow for “pre-recorded hype video that will be played on the watch page in advance of the Premiere.” Similar in format to today’s film promos, this clip can range from 15 seconds to 3 minutes. Google notes how this can be used to “encourage viewers to set a reminder to tune into the Premiere” and ensures they are not met with just a static countdown. These two features are rolling out to eligible users starting today.

Lastly, in the coming months, YouTube is adding countdown themes that help match what is being premiered. They are available in a wide range of vibes and moods from “something calm, playful, dramatic, or sporty.”

Trailers and these other features come as YouTube Premieres are being used more and more:

Not only have they been able to generate excitement in advance of a video debut, but they’ve also enabled fans to virtually gather, engage, and enjoy a shared experience together. In fact, since March 1, 2020, we’ve seen over 85% growth in daily Premieres from over 8 million channels. And over 80% of these channels had never before used Premieres.

