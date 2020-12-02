YouTube Premium provides you with ad-free video viewing plus the added bonus of YouTube Music, YouTube Originals, and even the odd free benefit — like a Stadia Premiere Edition.

To celebrate #CyberWeek, YouTube is now offering 3 months of free YouTube Premium to those signing up for the first time via a promotion being run on Facebook (h/t Android Police). You’ll just need to sign-up before December 6 to get all of the above benefits until early March 2021.

The service usually costs $11.99 per month in the US which isn’t too bad considering that the divisive YouTube Music is thrown in for good measure. Some of the YouTube Originals are pretty good too, with Champagne ILL being a personal favorite.

This offer is only available to those signing up to YouTube Premium for the first time, and after your 3-month free trial period, you will incur a charge. However, Google will warn or remind you before your specific trial period is set to end to confirm that you’re happy to pay to continue your subscription fees. You can simply just cancel as soon as you have signed up and then enjoy your free benefits without fear of receiving a charge though.

Just head to www.youtube.com/premium to see if you are eligible to grab 3 months of ad-free YouTube on Google. It’s worth noting that this offer is only available for those in the US, which is a bit disappointing for those of you in other global regions. For those that are already subscribed, unfortunately, you can’t take advantage of this offer.

