Earlier this year, Google One introduced a VPN for Android users on the 2TB+ subscription plan. At launch, it could be enabled from quick settings, but the latest Google One app update has oddly removed the VPN tile.

The VPN launched with version 1.78/9 of the Google One client. An update (1.80) that widely rolled out yesterday removes the “VPN by Google One” tile from quick settings.

As such, users do not have one-tap access from basically any screen on their device to the service. It can now only be enabled by heading to the One app and finding the “Online protection” card in the main feed. There’s an “Enable VPN” button, but that just takes you to a full page where you can tap on the toggle that enables. At best, activating the VPN is now a three-step process versus being just a swipe and tap.

Disabling is faster as the notification generated by Google One features a “Disable VPN” button. However, it would still be more convenient and consistent if you could just tap the quick settings tile. It’s not clear if the removal was intentional or just an oversight.

The Google One VPN requires you to at least be on the $9.99/month ($99.99 annually) plan, while the company is working to bring it to iOS, as well as Mac and Windows in the future.

