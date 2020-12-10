Apple Music hit the scene a few years back, and in the time since, has become a huge competitor in the streaming market. Now, Google Assistant speakers are adding full support for Apple Music.

Google Assistant speakers such as the new Nest Audio, Google Home Mini/Nest Mini, and third-party speakers from JBL, Lenovo, and countless others now fully support Apple Music starting today.

Starting today, Apple Music is rolling out to Google Assistant-enabled devices like Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more. Apple Music subscribers can search and play songs (more than 70 million!), albums and playlists — all ad-free — just by using their voice.

Previously, Google Assistant speakers and displays could only support Apple Music when streaming over Bluetooth from Android or iOS devices. Now, users can simply link their Apple Music account through the Google Home app and set it as the default music service. From there, users can ask for songs to be played using commands such as “Hey Google, play New Music Daily playlist” or ask for any specific song, artist, or album to be played. Apple Music also works with Google’s multi-room audio feature.

Google is rolling out this feature starting in the US, UK, France, Germany, and Japan. Apple Music arrives alongside Spotify, Pandora, YouTube Music, and Deezer.

Update 12/10: Three days after the feature’s announcement, it seems Google is finally widely rolling out Apple Music support. In the Google Home app, you should now see the ability to link Apple Music under Settings > Music > Apple Music. Also, if you have the Apple Music app installed on your device, a banner may appear when you first open the Google Home app.

The rollout may still need time for a limited number of users, but at this point most folks should be seeing the option to integrate.

