The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on, breaking new records with each passing day. On the bright side, though, the first COVID-19 vaccines are on their way to hopefully bring this all to an end. To help prevent the spread of misinformation and make research easier, Google has announced that it will bring COVID-19 vaccine details to the forefront in search results.

Starting in the UK, Google Search will show a new Knowledge Panel that surfaces a list of vaccines that have been approved in that region. In the UK, that currently includes vaccines produced by Pfzier, BioNTech, and Fosun Pharma.

The idea of this new panel is to bring authoritative, trustworthy information to the forefront to prevent the spread of misinformation. Beyond just a list of approved vaccines, this panel will also surface news from reliable sources. The Google News Initiative is also providing an additional $1.5 million to create the COVID-19 Vaccine Media Hub and also to support fact-checking research.

Google says that this new Knowledge Panel will appear in more regions as vaccines are authorized for use.

