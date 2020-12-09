2020 is a year unlike we’ve ever experienced, and as it comes to an end Google’s Year in Search video has debuted giving us a look back at this uncertain, roller-coaster of a year.
In this year’s recap video, Google changes up the style a bit. We see the same transparent search bar and phrase as has been shown in past years, but this time around it’s accompanied by a poem performed by Kofi Dadzie, a poet and musican based in Boston, Massachusetts. Also in the video, an original song created by Peter Cottontale, Cynthia Erivo, and Chance the Rapper, “Together,” is played before its formal release this Friday.
The Year in Search 2020 video and poem go over top search trends from across the world, with the question “why” as a central part of this year. The top trends include some of the year’s biggest events, obviously headlined by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other big trends included the wildfires that raged in California and Austrailia, the Black Lives Matter movement, and notable deaths this year such as Kobe Bryant, Chadwick Boseman, and Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Beyond just the heartwarming video, Google also detailed the biggest trends of the year on Google Trends. It’s pretty interesting to see how the 2020 election, COVID-19, and the Black Lives Matter movement affected top trends throughout the year.
Broken down by category, some of those top trends include:
Trending Searches
- Election results
- Coronavirus
- Kobe Bryant
- Coronavirus update
- Coronavirus symptoms
- Zoom
- Who is winning the election
- Naya Rivera
- Chadwick Boseman
- PlayStation 5
News
- Election results
- Coronavirus
- Stimulus checks
- Unemployment
- Iran
- Hurricane Laura
- Super Tuesday
- Stock market
- Murder hornet
- Australia fires
Movies
- Parasite
- 1917
- Black Panther
- Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey
- Little Women
- Just Mercy
- Bad Boys 3
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Contagion
- Fantasy Island
Near me
- Covid testing near me
- Early voting near me
- Fires near me
- Voting near me
- Protests near me
- Toilet paper near me
- Nail salons open near me
- Ballot drop box near me
- Black owned restaurants near me
- Drive in movie theater near me
Virtual…
- Virtual field trips
- Virtual museum tours
- Virtual Kentucky Derby
- Virtual learning
- Virtual NBA fans
- Virtual EDC rave
- Virtual classroom
- Virtual tours
- Virtual marriage
- Virtual baby shower
Why…
- why were chainsaws invented
- why is there a coin shortage
- why was george floyd arrested
- why is nevada taking so long
- why is tiktok getting banned
- why did kobe have 2 numbers
- why is everyone buying toilet paper
- why is it called covid 19
- why is it called juneteenth
- why is australia on fire
For the first time this year, too, Google’s Year in Search is getting a physical edition as part of a partnership with Pop-Up Magazine. The 52-page magazine will be made available soon as a “time capsule” for the insanity that has been 2020.
