2020 is a year unlike we’ve ever experienced, and as it comes to an end Google’s Year in Search video has debuted giving us a look back at this uncertain, roller-coaster of a year.

In this year’s recap video, Google changes up the style a bit. We see the same transparent search bar and phrase as has been shown in past years, but this time around it’s accompanied by a poem performed by Kofi Dadzie, a poet and musican based in Boston, Massachusetts. Also in the video, an original song created by Peter Cottontale, Cynthia Erivo, and Chance the Rapper, “Together,” is played before its formal release this Friday.

The Year in Search 2020 video and poem go over top search trends from across the world, with the question “why” as a central part of this year. The top trends include some of the year’s biggest events, obviously headlined by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other big trends included the wildfires that raged in California and Austrailia, the Black Lives Matter movement, and notable deaths this year such as Kobe Bryant, Chadwick Boseman, and Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Beyond just the heartwarming video, Google also detailed the biggest trends of the year on Google Trends. It’s pretty interesting to see how the 2020 election, COVID-19, and the Black Lives Matter movement affected top trends throughout the year.

Broken down by category, some of those top trends include:

Trending Searches Election results

Coronavirus

Kobe Bryant

Coronavirus update

Coronavirus symptoms

Zoom

Who is winning the election

Naya Rivera

Chadwick Boseman

PlayStation 5 News Election results

Coronavirus

Stimulus checks

Unemployment

Iran

Hurricane Laura

Super Tuesday

Stock market

Murder hornet

Australia fires Movies Parasite

1917

Black Panther

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

Little Women

Just Mercy

Bad Boys 3

Sonic the Hedgehog

Contagion

Fantasy Island

Near me Covid testing near me

Early voting near me

Fires near me

Voting near me

Protests near me

Toilet paper near me

Nail salons open near me

Ballot drop box near me

Black owned restaurants near me

Drive in movie theater near me Virtual… Virtual field trips

Virtual museum tours

Virtual Kentucky Derby

Virtual learning

Virtual NBA fans

Virtual EDC rave

Virtual classroom

Virtual tours

Virtual marriage

Virtual baby shower Why… why were chainsaws invented

why is there a coin shortage

why was george floyd arrested

why is nevada taking so long

why is tiktok getting banned

why did kobe have 2 numbers

why is everyone buying toilet paper

why is it called covid 19

why is it called juneteenth

why is australia on fire

For the first time this year, too, Google’s Year in Search is getting a physical edition as part of a partnership with Pop-Up Magazine. The 52-page magazine will be made available soon as a “time capsule” for the insanity that has been 2020.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: