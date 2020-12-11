Instead of first reaching out to support, some problems with today’s smart home devices can be resolved by looking through available documentation. To simplify that journey, Google has released two troubleshooting tools for Nest Cams and Thermostats.

We’re really excited to introduce two new tools to help make troubleshooting issues you might encounter with your Nest Thermostats or Cameras a lot easier.

Google says the “tools will walk you through troubleshooting step-by-step and provide some helpful notes along the way.” The first one for Nest Thermostats is especially geared towards providing more information about error codes, as well as Wi-Fi and power issues.

It starts by selecting from one of those three categories and then choosing your thermostat model and generation. There’s a keypad to enter the first part of codes, with this approach more interactive than having to retype a small URL.

At the end, you’re presented with step-by-step directions that are simplified and easier to read than a support.google.com page by removing unnecessary prefacing. If the initial suggestion doesn’t work, alternatives like contacting support or reaching out to a Local Pro are given.

There’s also a troubleshooting tool for Nest Cams, including the Hello video doorbell. After selecting your unit and phone operating system, you’re presented with steps that primarily deal with making sure internet connectivity is available and running. The steps are more basic in ature.

The language used throughout is very friendly and straightforward to help users quickly resolve issues. It’s worth trying before you go searching the web or waiting in a (virtual) line for chat or web support.

More about Google Nest:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: