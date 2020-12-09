Last September, Made by Google started offering refurbished products at slightly discounted prices. The two initial offerings went out of stock quite a long time ago, and the US Google Store is now expanding the refurbished lineup to include Nest smart home products.

In addition to Pixel phones, there is now a “Refurbished Connected Home Devices” section. A used Nest Protect is available for $90 in either wired or battery-powered configurations.

New smoke detectors today sell for $119, with Google not specifying beforehand how long it has previously been in use, or whether they’ve replaced the “10-year electrochemical carbon monoxide sensor” with a new component. Users normally get an alert when it’s time to replace the entire Protect.

The smart device can be controlled via mobile app and turn on a “Pathlight” when motion is detected at night.

The Google Store today is also selling a refurbished Nest Cam Indoor for $115, which is only a $14.99 discount over buying brand-new. Given that people rarely interact with security cameras, this is probably a better way to save some money. It records in 1080p resolution and can be mounted via its magnetic base or on a tripod.

All refurbished products carry a one-year Google warranty. These devices are inspected, cleaned/repaired to “like-new condition,” subjected to quality checks, and then repackaged.

Google Refurbished products may have been owned by someone else or may simply have spent a longer-than-usual time in a warehouse. Google Refurbished products are in full working condition, but may show minor cosmetic imperfections.

As of today, Google is no longer listing the refurbished, first-generation Google Wifi 3-pack for $179, or the Pixelbook. The Chromebook was discontinued in September and originally started at $749 before dropping further to $699 on the refurb store.

More about Google Store:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: