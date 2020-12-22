Stadia adds Cthulhu Saves Christmas just ahead of the holiday, free w/ Pro

- Dec. 22nd 2020 7:01 am PT

0

New games arriving on Stadia is always good news, and just ahead of the Christmas holiday, Google has dropped a timely title. The 2D RPG Cthulhu Saves Christmas has just arrived on Stadia, and there’s good news for Pro members.

Available now on Stadia, Cthulhu Saves Christmas sees players on a quest to restore Cthulhu’s powers by rescuing Santa Claus from the League of Christmas Evil. The RPG costs $9.99, which is identical to the game’s Steam listing. The game first launched just ahead of Christmas 2019, making its Stadia debut just as timely.

Since launch, the game has managed solid reviews with a 9/10 from user reviews on Steam and 83% at Metacritic. That makes it good news for Stadia Pro members as the game is this month’s final addition to the Pro lineup. You can claim the game to add it to your library and play instantly.

The master of insanity, Cthulhu, has lost his powers (again!?) and the only way he can get them back is by rescuing Santa Claus from the League of Christmas Evil! Join Cthulhu, the Snow Maiden, Baba Yaga-chan, and Belsnickel as they build R’lyehtionships, fight the League of Christmas Evil, and catch the Christmas spirit! Fhtagn!

Notably, this game is a prequel to Cthulhu Saves the World, but it’s unclear if that 2011 release will make its way to Google’s platform. If it did, it would be one of the oldest games available on the service.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stadia

Stadia

Stadia is a streaming service that leverages Google’s cloud to deliver AAA games online.
Stadia games

Stadia games

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches