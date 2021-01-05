Right on cue, Samsung is now rolling out the January 2021 security patch to those with the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra.

Unlike the recent Galaxy S9 update — which also added the January 2021 security patch — those in the US with an unlocked Galaxy S20 series handset can get updated in what feels like super-quick fashion. It’s not entirely clear if locked devices are receiving updates, with reports suggesting Sprint subscribers are seeing the patch — although this may be due to the usage of unlocked devices on the carrier.

Reports over on Reddit have confirmed the rollout has already begun across the globe, with firmware versions G981U1UES1CTL5, G981U1OYM1CTL5, and G981U1UES1CTL5 heading out to the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra respectively. Much like the Galaxy S9 update seen just yesterday, we’re not aware of any added features or functions coming with the OTA update file.

The OTA update file weighs in at around 235MB, but as we mention only includes the January 2021 security patch for eligible Galaxy S20 series devices. With the Galaxy S21 series set to launch on January 14 with One UI 3.1, it will be interesting to see just how Samsung handles the rollout of the next update. However, getting updated in prompt fashion at the same time as the Google Pixel series is never something to balk at.





If you have the Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra, now might be the time to head to your Settings > System updates panel to check if you can grab the January 2021 security patch OTA update. Be sure to let us know if you are able to get updated on your device down in the comments section below.

