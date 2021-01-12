Following Facebook, Twitter, and other social media companies over the past week, Google this evening removed a video from the “Donald J Trump” YouTube channel, and imposed restrictions that temporarily suspend the account.

Just after 8 p.m. PT, YouTube revealed on Twitter that it “removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies.” This is the channel’s first strike and it will be “temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days.” That coincides with next Wednesday’s inauguration.

Meanwhile, citing “ongoing concerns about violence, YouTube is “indefinitely disabling comments” on the Trump channel. This measure is usually reserved “to protect minors,” but mirrors steps other social networks are taking.

This follows YouTube announcing last week that channels uploading videos with false election claims would get penalized.

2/ Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section. https://t.co/1aBENHGU5z — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021

YouTube’s Community Guidelines strike system starts with a warning. As such, the “First Strike” is the second time a channel has been found in violation of policies. Besides not being able to to upload videos, live streaming is also disabled. Under normal circumstances, full privileges are “restored automatically after the 1-week period,” but that’s not the case here.

Looking ahead, a second violation within the same 90-day period as the first one triggers a ban lasting two weeks, while a third strike results in a channel being permanently removed from YouTube.

More on YouTube:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: