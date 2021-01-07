The 2020 election was important for countless reasons, with tensions boiling over yesterday with Trump supporters raiding the US Capitol building while the Electoral College votes were being certified. In response to that, YouTube is adding further consequences for channels sharing false election information and will impose channel strikes for anyone doing so, including the President’s own channel.

In a series of Tweets today, YouTube notified creators on its platform of this important change. Starting today, YouTube will not only remove videos that spread false election information or conspiracy theories, but it will also impose a channel strike on those who uploaded the video.

A channel strike has bigger consequences on a user than a simple video removal. One strike can limit a channel’s abilities quite drastically. The consequences include a one-week ban on all new content, including video uploads, just for one strike. After that one-week ban, the strike remains in place for 90 days. If during that 90 days the channel receives a second strike, the ban is reinstated for two weeks. If a third strike occurs within 90 days, the channel is removed from YouTube entirely and permanently.

YouTube says that this new policy applies to all channels on the platform, including the President’s own channel. Just yesterday, YouTube removed a video posted by Trump in the midst of the Capitol attack.

(1/4) Due to the disturbing events that transpired yesterday, and given that the election results have now been certified, starting today *any* channels posting new videos with false claims in violation of our policies will now receive a strike. https://t.co/3pL9e5qoi0 — YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) January 7, 2021

