Galaxy S21 comes pre-loaded with Google Messages… just not in the US

- Jan. 15th 2021 7:47 am PT

0

As RCS takes over the default messaging service on Android, Google Messages is leading the charge. Yesterday, Samsung and Google announced that Google Messages would be “native” to the Galaxy S21 but without going into detail on what that meant. Now, we’ve got a bit more context.

In an interview with Engadget, Google’s Hiroshi Lockheimer further details that Google Messages on the Galaxy S21 feels more “native” in two ways. First, there are some design and functionality tweaks to the app to make it work better with Samsung’s One UI and feel like it belongs with that platform.

More crucially, it also means that Google Messages is the pre-installed and default SMS/RCS app on the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. Quoting Hiroshi, though, the app “unfortunately” isn’t the default experience in the United States. For reasons unknown, Samsung opted to stick with its own app just in the United States. Aside from “some exceptions,” the rest of the world will see its S21 shipping with Google Messages in place of Samsung Messages.

This move sees Samsung following behind a few other Android OEMs in adopting Google Messages over a personalized client. OnePlus, Motorola, LG, and other companies have ditched their own apps to handle SMS for a quicker and easier path to RCS. Samsung Messages has long supported RCS, but Google Messages has rolled out the functionality to essentially every Android phone on the planet at this point.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.
Google Messages

Google Messages
Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3