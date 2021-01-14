The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is here with a refreshed design, new features, and also a collection of new wallpapers; here’s the full collection available for download.

Offered up between the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra are 12 wallpapers, six lockscreen wallpapers with motion, and four wallpapers that were designed with Samsung DeX in mind.

These Galaxy S21 wallpapers, available for download below, are not all that different from what Samsung has been doing for the past couple of years. The pastel colors this time look like sands that have been thrown in the air where previous wallpapers have been other materials. The Galaxy S20 series, for example, had a leaf-like texture for its colorful wallpapers.

Personally, I’m really loving this year’s collection well beyond what was offered with Galaxy S20 and Note 20.

The copies above are compressed for the sake of loading times, but you can download the full resolution Galaxy S21 wallpapers here. The file size for the entire pack is much larger than the previews below. You can read our full coverage on the Galaxy S21 series below.

