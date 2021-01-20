After what has felt like an extended wait, the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series bringing with it all of the Android 11 trappings and features.

OnePlus confirmed that we would see OxygenOS 11 on the OnePlus 7 and 7T series at some point in Q1 2021, and credit where it is due, the Chinese firm has delivered. Both updates for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series were announced in two separate posts over on the official OnePlus forums — much to the delight of waiting fans and owners.

Now, this isn’t a full release, as the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series is still a beta build after all. However, given that this is essentially the same core build as found on the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 8 and 8T series, bugs are likely to be at a minimum. We’ve already done a deeper dive into our favourite features of OxygenOS 11 — which includes several of the new features found in the full and extensive changelog for both devices below:

System Update to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically） Always-On-Display feature is under internal test and will be released in subsequent versions. In this build, you can use the “Ambient Display” by picking up your phone or tapping the screen, it can be turned on in the Settings.

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster



There are some known issues for those of you out there hoping to slap OxygenOS 11 and Android 11 on your OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T or 7T Pro though. OnePlus confirmed that power consumption may be affected with this beta build, while the OnePlus Gallery app can have some load problems, display brightness automatic adjustments may also be delayed or appear laggy.

We highly recommend backing up your device and any important files and information before attempting to install this Android 11-based build on your device. It is also important to only use the correct links for your device, meaning that you should use the links based upon your specific region. OnePlus has removed the OxygenOS 11 .zip files temporarily due to issues with device wipes occurring on OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro hardware — OnePlus 7 Pro devices are not affected.

Expect more updates ahead of a stable release for both devices in the coming months.

