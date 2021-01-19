OxygenOS 10.5.9 is now rolling out for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G with barely anything of note beyond the January 2021 security patch.

The affordable OnePlus device may be a step below the original OnePlus Nord, but it is still getting some update treatment. Given that the device is only set to get one — yes, one — full OS upgrade before reverting to security patches, we were hoping to see OxygenOS 11 in the coming weeks, but, alas, the latest security patch will have to suffice. Let’s hope that we’ll see LineageOS support come for those wanting to hold on longer than a few years, because it’s really quite disappointing that we’ll see support dropped fairly soon after launch.

OnePlus confirmed the OxygenOS 10.5.9 is now rolling out for the Nord N10 5G over on the official Forums, where the only other additions are some power optimizations and network stability improvements. As we mentioned, this is a fairly barren update changelog, but you can check it out below:

System Optimized power consumption Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01

Network Further improved network stability



It’s worth pointing out that the OxygenOS 10.5.9 patch should be rolling out right now across Europe and North American markets, with the patch having separate build numbers for each region:

EU: 10.5.9.BE89BA

NA: 10.5.9.BE86AA​

You should be able to get updated by heading to your Settings > System updates panel and hitting refresh. Alternatively, you may have better luck grabbing the OxygenOS 10.5.9 OTA update using Oxygen Updater to sideload manually. Let’s hope that the next update for the Nord N10 5G is the OxygenOS 11.0.

