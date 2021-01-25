Some of the very best Google Assistant easter eggs [Video]

The Google Assistant might be one of the best AI helpers out there, but along with so much knowledge comes pop culture references, memes, and even the odd surprise in the form of easter eggs.

Every single pop culture reference and easter egg should work across your Android smartphone, Google Nest Hub, Nest Mini, Home Mini, Home, and all other Assistant-powered hardware including any third-party devices that include Google’s AI helper baked in. We can’t guarantee that each option will work in your specific region, but we have tested almost all options using US and UK English. We’re sure there are even more regional options available in other languages, too.

All in all there are probably well over 200 — which is a low estimate — or so easter eggs baked into the Google Assistant that reference everything from the Star Wars series to The Shining. After sifting through, we have refined them down to some of the best. Who knows, we might expand to cover the complete Google Assistant easter egg list…

Video — The best Google Assistant easter eggs

TV and movies





There are a ton of TV and movie references hidden within the Google Assistant, with timed exclusive commands being available at certain times or in the wake of cultural phenomena like Game of Thrones. While most are simply easter eggs, you can even use actual working commands from a certain wizard-focused film and book series:

Airplane! What’s your vector, Victor? Surely you can’t be serious?

Blade Runner Are you a replicant?

Dragon Ball Z Go Super Saiyan

Fight Club What’s the first rule of Fight Club?

Frozen Do you want to build a snowman?

Game of Thrones Winter is coming You know nothing, Assistant What does Jon Snow know? Who is the Mother of Dragons? Hodor Who is Danerys Targaryen?

Ghostbusters Who you gonna call?

Harry Potter I solemnly swear that I’m up to no good. Mischief Managed Avada Kedavra Lumos (turns smart lights on) Nox (turns smart lights off) Silencio (silences volume)

Jerry McGuire Show me the money!

Lord of the Rings Are you my precious?

Mary Poppins Spell supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Pokémon What’s your favorite Pokémon?

Rick & Morty Get Schwifty Wubba lubba dub dub What does Mr. Meeseeks say?

The Shining All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy

Star Trek Beam me up, Scotty Do you speak Klingon? Set phasers to kill Live long and prosper

Star Wars Aren’t you a little short for a Storm Trooper? Use the Force These aren’t the droids you’re looking for Open the pod bay doors I am your father That’s no moon Execute Order 66 Speak like Yoda

Spongebob Squarepants Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

The Terminator Are you Skynet?

Wayne’s World Party on, Wayne



Gaming culture

Gaming is one area that the Google Assistant has developed in recent years, but there are some neat easter eggs that are an out-and-out nod to global video game heritage. Unfortunately, the full list is not quite as extensive as other pop culture areas. Hopefully, we’ll see Google expand the gaming easter eggs in the future, though:

Konami code Up, up, down, down, left, right, B, A

Dungeons and Dragons Roll the dice Roll a 20-sided dice Roll two 6-sided dice

Portal Do you know GlaDos Is the cake a lie?

Star Fox Adventures Do a barrel roll



Music





You can control your music library using the Google Assistant, but there are a few nice little music-related easter eggs to keep you entertained beyond just asking to play specific songs and playlists. There are so many that have been made available:

Tell me what you want, what you really, really want — Spice Girls

Who is the real Slim Shady? — Eminem

Do you believe in life after love? — Cher

My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard — Kelis

Who is the walrus? — The Beatles

How many roads must a man walk down? — Bob Dylan

Never gonna give you up — Rick Astley

Who let the dogs out? — Baha Men

Are you John Legend?

Sing me a song

Serenade me

Sing Happy Birthday

Drop a beat

Random





We can’t talk about Google Assistant easter Eggs and not mention a few simple, random extras that are less reliant on pop culture to be funny or downright cool. There are literally hundreds, but these are a few of our outright favorites you might not have seen, heard, or tried:

Give me a writing prompt

What does the <insert animal> say?

Do a backflip

Show me your face

Self-destruct

Do you like Siri/Alexa/Cortana?

Take me to your leader

What are your favorite Google Assistant easter eggs?

Do you have a personal favorite Google Assistant secret command? Or if would you like to see more easter eggs and fun little extras like the lists above, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below. Who knows, we may even do a deeper dive into all of the very best commands you can access from the best AI helper on the market.

