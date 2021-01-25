Some of the very best Google Assistant easter eggs [Video]

The Google Assistant might be one of the best AI helpers out there, but along with so much knowledge comes pop culture references, memes, and even the odd surprise in the form of easter eggs.
Every single pop culture reference and easter egg should work across your Android smartphone, Google Nest Hub, Nest Mini, Home Mini, Home, and all other Assistant-powered hardware including any third-party devices that include Google’s AI helper baked in. We can’t guarantee that each option will work in your specific region, but we have tested almost all options using US and UK English. We’re sure there are even more regional options available in other languages, too.
All in all there are probably well over 200 — which is a low estimate — or so easter eggs baked into the Google Assistant that reference everything from the Star Wars series to The Shining. After sifting through, we have refined them down to some of the best. Who knows, we might expand to cover the complete Google Assistant easter egg list…
Categories
Video — The best Google Assistant easter eggs
Subscribe to 9to5Google on YouTube for more videos
TV and movies
There are a ton of TV and movie references hidden within the Google Assistant, with timed exclusive commands being available at certain times or in the wake of cultural phenomena like Game of Thrones. While most are simply easter eggs, you can even use actual working commands from a certain wizard-focused film and book series:
- Airplane!
- What’s your vector, Victor?
- Surely you can’t be serious?
- Blade Runner
- Are you a replicant?
- Dragon Ball Z
- Go Super Saiyan
- Fight Club
- What’s the first rule of Fight Club?
- Frozen
- Do you want to build a snowman?
- Game of Thrones
- Winter is coming
- You know nothing, Assistant
- What does Jon Snow know?
Who is the Mother of Dragons? Hodor Who is Danerys Targaryen?
- Ghostbusters
- Who you gonna call?
- Harry Potter
- I solemnly swear that I’m up to no good.
- Mischief Managed
- Avada Kedavra
- Lumos (turns smart lights on)
- Nox (turns smart lights off)
- Silencio (silences volume)
- Jerry McGuire
- Show me the money!
- Lord of the Rings
- Are you my precious?
- Mary Poppins
- Spell supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- Pokémon
- What’s your favorite Pokémon?
- Rick & Morty
- Get Schwifty
- Wubba lubba dub dub
What does Mr. Meeseeks say?
- The Shining
- All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy
- Star Trek
- Beam me up, Scotty
- Do you speak Klingon?
- Set phasers to kill
- Live long and prosper
- Star Wars
- Aren’t you a little short for a Storm Trooper?
- Use the Force
- These aren’t the droids you’re looking for
- Open the pod bay doors
- I am your father
- That’s no moon
- Execute Order 66
- Speak like Yoda
Spongebob Squarepants Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?
-
- The Terminator
- Are you Skynet?
- Wayne’s World
- Party on, Wayne
Gaming culture
Gaming is one area that the Google Assistant has developed in recent years, but there are some neat easter eggs that are an out-and-out nod to global video game heritage. Unfortunately, the full list is not quite as extensive as other pop culture areas. Hopefully, we’ll see Google expand the gaming easter eggs in the future, though:
- Konami code
- Up, up, down, down, left, right, B, A
- Dungeons and Dragons
- Roll the dice
- Roll a 20-sided dice
- Roll two 6-sided dice
- Portal
- Do you know GlaDos
- Is the cake a lie?
- Star Fox Adventures
- Do a barrel roll
Music
You can control your music library using the Google Assistant, but there are a few nice little music-related easter eggs to keep you entertained beyond just asking to play specific songs and playlists. There are so many that have been made available:
- Tell me what you want, what you really, really want — Spice Girls
- Who is the real Slim Shady? — Eminem
- Do you believe in life after love? — Cher
- My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard — Kelis
- Who is the walrus? — The Beatles
- How many roads must a man walk down? — Bob Dylan
- Never gonna give you up — Rick Astley
- Who let the dogs out? — Baha Men
- Are you John Legend?
- Sing me a song
- Serenade me
- Sing Happy Birthday
- Drop a beat
Random
We can’t talk about Google Assistant easter Eggs and not mention a few simple, random extras that are less reliant on pop culture to be funny or downright cool. There are literally hundreds, but these are a few of our outright favorites you might not have seen, heard, or tried:
- Give me a writing prompt
- What does the <insert animal> say?
- Do a backflip
- Show me your face
- Self-destruct
- Do you like Siri/Alexa/Cortana?
- Take me to your leader
What are your favorite Google Assistant easter eggs?
Do you have a personal favorite Google Assistant secret command? Or if would you like to see more easter eggs and fun little extras like the lists above, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below. Who knows, we may even do a deeper dive into all of the very best commands you can access from the best AI helper on the market.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.