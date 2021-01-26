The launch of the OnePlus 9 series is quickly approaching, and as we get closer, more details are coming out. In a teardown this week, it’s been revealed that the OnePlus 9 series — and possibly other OnePlus cameras — will be able to shoot pictures with tilt-shift effects, new pro-focused features, and more for the cameras.

The folks over at XDA took a dive into OnePlus Camera 6.4.23, a new version of the app that showed up in the latest open beta for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T devices. Hidden within that app is evidence of a few upcoming features.

Most notable here is the ability for OnePlus cameras to shoot photos with a tilt-shift effect. If you’re not familiar with that effect, it’s a technique that makes objects look smaller than they appear and works especially well on photos of cities and landscapes. Strings in the OnePlus camera app directly explain what the feature will do and an XDA member was even able to get the tutorial for the feature working, showing how it behaves on the device.

<string name=”capture_mode_tiltshift”>Tilt-shift</string>

<string name=”tiltshift_introduction_guide_1″>1. Select location</string>

<string name=”tiltshift_introduction_guide_1_detail”>Tap the screen to change the location of the blurred area.</string>

<string name=”tiltshift_introduction_guide_2″>2. Adjust the scope</string>

<string name=”tiltshift_introduction_guide_2_detail”>Adjust the blurred area with two fingers.</string>

<string name=”tiltshift_introduction_guide_3″>3. Adjust the angles</string>

<string name=”tiltshift_introduction_guide_3_detail”>Change the angles with double finger rotation.</string>

<string name=”tiltshift_introduction_guide_4″>4. Adjust intensity</string>

<string name=”tiltshift_introduction_guide_4_detail”>Tap the button to adjust the intensity of the blurred area.</string>

<string name=”tiltshift_introduction_guide_end”>Try it Out</string>

<string name=”tiltshift_introduction_guide_start”>Steps to take perfect photos:</string>

<string name=”tiltshift_introduction_overview”>Tilt-shift mode can transform the world into a miniature version. Buildings and people will resemble tiny models in the shifting lens, displaying the visuals of an \”artificial city\” in photos. Here are some samples!</string>

<string name=”tiltshift_introduction_title”>About Tilt-shift mode</string>

However, that’s not all that’s new in this updated version of the OnePlus camera app. Another new feature is referred to as “Starburst” and the description points to this feature turning light sources into a star shape. It might be a cool option for light sources blurred by bokeh. Further, there’s mention of a focus peaking filter for the shooting mode that would highlight what’s in focus. That’s a useful feature for more artistic shots. There’s also a “Moon Mode” that may assist in taking slightly better shots of the night sky and “Hyperlapse,” a new version of time lapse specifically designed for clips with more movement.

It’s unclear when these features will debut in full, but the launch of the OnePlus 9 series seems like a perfect time.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: