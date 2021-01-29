Although expected, Netflix has now “officially” certified the recently released Samsung Galaxy S21 series to play HDR content on the streaming platform along with the TCL 20 5G.

HDR content is expected to rise in popularity over the coming years, as this offers a deeper, richer experience when consuming HD video on the platform. The addition of a Netflix HDR certification to the Galaxy S21 series means that while the hardware was capable out of the box, the streaming system won’t serve up high-dynamic-range video unless they determine it certified.

Despite being a formality, if you have picked up the Galaxy S21 series, or plan on doing so, at least you know you can have one of the best viewing experiences on mobile. Another notable addition is that of the TCL 20 5G. It, too, can now officially stream HDR content from the service:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Samsung Glaaxy S21 Ultra 5G

TCL 20 5G

It is worth noting that not all Netflix shows are available in HDR — nor are all available in HD. It’s all up to the producers, but it is becoming increasingly common. While the Galaxy S21 series is receiving HDR viewing capabilities, Netflix has simultaneously certified a number of Oppo devices as HD-capable:

OPPO A73

OPPO A93

OPPO F17

OPPO F17 Pro

OPPO Find X2

OPPO Find X2 Pro

OPPO Reno3 OPPO Reno3 Pro

OPPO Reno 4

OPPO Reno 4 F

OPPO Reno 4 Lite

OPPO Reno 4 5G

OPPO Reno 4 Pro

OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G

It’s actually worth noting that, unlike the HD tier, you will need to up your subscription fees to $17.99 per month to be able to enjoy Netflix HDR content on your new Galaxy S21 device. While it’s a nice feature, it probably isn’t enough to justify such a bump if you only watch videos on your smartphone.

