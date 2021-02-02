Besides the feed to the left of most Android homescreens and the Google app for iOS, Discover is also available in Chrome’s new tab page on mobile. Website owners will soon be able to see Discover traffic from Chrome in the Google Search Console.

We are now providing a single place in Search Console to see all your site’s Discover impressions and click stats, including from Chrome.

Previously, the Discover performance report only surfaced Google app metrics. By incorporating Chrome data, site managers can get the full picture of what’s coming from Google.

This new data will “gradually appear” in the Discover performance report “over the course of the next few months.” As such, Google will be retroactively updating past traffic levels, while no further timeframe was provided today.

Another backend stats change will see Discover traffic from Chrome use a new origin referrer “so it is consistent with what’s used for Discover on the Google app.”

Previous: www.googleapis.com/auth/chrome-content-suggestions New: https://www.google.com

More about Google Discover:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: