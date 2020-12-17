Google is upgrading its Discover feed with some new recommendation options, including a Google TV-like “What to watch” for movies, as well as beauty and apparel recommendations.

Earlier this year, Google relaunched the Play Movies & TV app as Google TV, pushing the cross-service content aggregation and recommendations to the forefront. Now the Google Discover feed — Google’s endless list of cards available in the Google app, Chrome for Android, Pixel homescreens, and soon maybe Samsung homescreens — has been upgraded with similar recommendations in a new “What to watch” carousel.

The “What to watch” carousel features movies available to stream, whether for purchase, rent, or simply included with a service. We’re not sure whether or not the suggested movies are sourced from Google TV, as we haven’t noticed the Google TV app recommend the movies we’ve seen in the Discover feed.

Similarly, Google has announced today that the Discover feed and Google Shopping are gaining recommendations from experts and enthusiasts in the fields of beauty, apparel, and home & garden. These will put some more products into your Discover feed, paired with a recommendation from someone like professional makeup artist Jonet. Interestingly, these new shopping recommendations come from the team behind Area 120’s Shoploop, best described as a “TikTok for shopping.”

The announcement of Shoploop recommendations comes paired with a new way for Google’s AR tech to let you try on a new bit of lipstick or other makeup.

More on Google Discover:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: