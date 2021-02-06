The latest OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 and 11.0.7.9 updates are now heading out for the OnePlus 8 and 8T series with a number of important usability tweaks and the January 2021 security patch.

While Samsung has really upped the update game, let’s be honest, OnePlus is starting to drop the ball a little bit. These latest stable updates are welcome, but the OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 and 11.0.7.9 updates should really be packing in the February 2021 patch and not the January patch. The firm is relying far too heavily on the Open Beta path as of late and we hope that does eventually change. However, there are some notable fixes for those running stable builds of Android 11 on last years flagship hardware.

Optimizations arrive with the OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 and 11.0.7.9 to improve the scrolling screenshots exprience, and the notification bar UI. While there are fixes for split-screen mode, Twitter app freezes, accent color switching errors, video playback fixes in the OnePlus Gallery app, plus noise reduction when making calls over 5G connection. Both patches were confirmed in a series of posts over on the official OnePlus Forums ( 1,2 ), with the full changelogs found below:

System Optimized the experience of using long screenshots Optimized the UI display effect of the notification bar Improve the stuttering problem of some tripartite applications Fixed the small probability issue that Twitter may freeze Fixed the issue that opening app split-screen may fail Fixed the issue of failure to switch the accent color in a small probability Fixed the inaccurate display of the attribution of some numbers Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.01

Gallery Fixed the issue that the video cannot be played in a small probability

Network Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls



It’s worth noting that there are separate build numbers and a unique OxygenOS patch for specific regions. Those with the OnePlus 8T in Europe will see the OxygenOS 11.0.7.9 patch arrive as 11.0.7.10. Whereas the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro patches are all tagged as OxygenOS 11.0.4.4. This is especially important if you try to sideload either patch on your device using Oxygen Updater. Be sure to pick the right build for your region specific hardware if you want to have an issue-free experience.

The patch does vary in size for both devices but on average weighs in around the 280-300MB range, you should be able to grab it already from the aforementioned Oxygen Updater, but both patches are rolling out in an incremental fashion over the coming days.

