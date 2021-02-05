The OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus Nord as the third preview of the Android 11 builds likely to arrive in the coming weeks.

As we await the stable release of OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus Nord, at least it’s good to see work ongoing with this Open Beta 6 build. With that in mind, there is not much of note beyond a ton of bug fixes and software tweaks to improve the end user experience.

Announced over on the OnePlus Forums, the OxygenOS Open Beta 3 build comes with fixes for issues like the display, camera quick gestures, dialer UI, Canvas AOD, and alarm clock. This is pretty typical for the midway stage of a preview phase for Android 11. You can check out the full changelog below:

System Optimized UI display effects of work-life balance Fixed the issue that the dial icons overlap on the lock screen Fixed the issue of white space in the notification bar in Dark mode

Camera Fixed the issue that the camera fails to start through quick gestures Fixed the issue with video recorded by the front camera that can not be played

Ambient Display Fixed the small probability issue that Canvas AOD can not be activated

Clock Fixed the small probability issue that alarm clocks can not be set



The update should be available right now — provided you’ve enrolled on the Open Beta patch already — but can be sideloaded should you not be happy to wait.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: