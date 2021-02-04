The OxygenOS Open Beta 6 based upon Android 11 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, bringing with it the January 2021 security patch and some new Shelf features.

To clarify, this is not the “stable” OxygenOS 11 update. It’s simply an extension of the Open Beta series that you can sign up to, to trial new features and more. Unfortunately, the biggest disappointment of the entire OxygenOS Open Beta series is that this has more or less become the stable update patch if you actually want to ensure your device is updated to the latest security patch and more.

With that in mind, the OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update has been confirmed as rolling out over on the official OnePlus Forums. The update includes the January 2021 security patch, while the stable path is still currently stuck on the November 2020 patch. There are also some fixes and optimizations for the status bar UI, gaming frame rates, some Weather app animation tweaks, Gallery cloud storage changes, plus a new Shelf Dock. This includes a new dashboard that gives you quick at-a-glance information such as your daily steps, screen time, plus weather information.

You can check out the full OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update changelog below:

System Optimized the UI display of the status bar Optimized the stability of frame rate and improved the experience when playing games Optimized the interface of the Community homepage and make notifications more eye-catching Fixed the crash issue where the drop-down menu of Browser Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01

Shelf Newly added Dock, a dashboard that displays various information, including daily steps, screen usage time, etc. Optimized weather animation effects to improve fluency

Weather Optimized animations for sunny and cloudy days for a clearer dynamic display

Gaming Space Fixed the issue where notifications could not be turned off in the game in some cases

Gallery Optimized the layout of the cloud service interface in the Gallery for a better operation experience

Bluetooth Improved the transmission rate of Bluetooth when connecting watches



If you’re already enrolled on the OxygenOS Open Beta program, you should be able to grab Open Beta 6 right now or should begin seeing the OTA update over the coming days/weeks. There are risks of losing your data, but for the most part, the Open Beta patch is fairly stable as far as beta phases go.

