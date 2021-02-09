Coming as absolutely no surprise, the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now officially joining the Google ARCore support list alongside over 20 other devices from various OEMs, including OnePlus, Xiaomi, HTC, and Oppo.

The latest Galaxy S21 series is joined by the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord N10 5G, recently released Xiaomi Mi 11, and Sony Xperia Pro as the most prominent new members of the ARCore supported list. It’s a sizeable number of devices, all of which will now be able to enjoy even more immersive AR experiences, apps, games, and even navigation with Google Maps thanks to this added certification.

The new list does actually include a number of unreleased hardware too, plus some China-only hardware from the likes of Oppo. You can check out the full list of newly supported ARCore devices below:

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G

Motorola moto g power 2021

OnePlus OnePlus N10

Oppo A93 5G

Oppo A94

Oppo F19 Pro+

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 SE 5G

Oppo Reno 5 5G

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 4G

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Sharp AQUOS sense4 plus

Sharp AQUOS sense5G

Sony Xperia PRO Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (5G)

Oppo A93 5G – China

Oppo Find X3 – China

Oppo Find X3 Pro – China

Oppo F19 Pro+ – China

Oppo K7x – China

Vinsmart Live 4

One major bonus of ARCore support is that you can enjoy experiences like the immensely popular 3D Animals and objects in Google Search on your Galaxy S21, OnePlus Nord, or any of the above hardware. Plus the added bonus of true support for 3D AR navigation in Google Maps.

