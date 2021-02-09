Visible, the affordable unlimited everything MVNO from Verizon, is announcing a revamp to their Party Pay system as the carrier expands calling into Canada, Mexico, and more.

The core hook of Visible is that you can get unlimited calls, texting, data, and hotspot on Verizon’s networks — including Verizon 5G — for a flat rate of $40 per month. This deal is sweetened by Visible’s Party Pay system, which allows you to invite friends to the carrier and reduce each person’s bill by $5 per month, all the way down to just $25 per month.

Today, as part of a slew of announcements, Visible is further expanding the Party Pay system. Previously, parties were capped at four members, meaning groups of five or more would need to form two or more Visible parties. Starting today, parties can now have an unlimited number of people, with parties of four or more now enjoying the $25 per person per month rate.

Visible is also reducing the first month’s bill to $25, giving new customers ample time to join a party to keep that reduced rate. Additionally, if you refer a friend or family member — or even a stranger — to become a Visible customer, your next month’s bill will be reduced down to just $5.

The other major announcement for Visible is that the carrier is expanding service to allow customers to place calls to Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Lastly, Visible has shared that the carrier will soon support eSIM on select Android devices, a feature that’s already available for numerous iPhone models, which will allow new customers to get onto the network without waiting for a SIM card to arrive by mail. These announcements come just weeks after Visible began offering 5G connectivity on the Galaxy S20 series and more.

