Samsung has been doing great in the process of bringing Android 11 and, in turn, One UI 3 to its smartphones, but there’s another whole update to bring. One UI 3.1 debuted on the S21 series, and now it’s starting to expand with a release on some Galaxy S20 FE models.

One UI 3.1 is built on top of 3.0 and the same Android 11 core, but it brings a handful of tweaks along with it. Perhaps most notable is the addition of smart home controls from more apps, a native Android 11 feature, actually being enabled in this update. Instead of being found in the power menu, it’s under the “devices” button in the notification shade. Beyond that, other changes include better cross-device functionality with Samsung tablets and certain earbuds, like the Galaxy Buds Pro.

To date, One UI 3.1 has only been available in two places. First, the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. All three models ship with this update out of the box. Beyond that, the only devices Samsung has officially updated to One UI 3.1 have been the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+.

Now, Samsung is rolling out One UI 3.1 to the Galaxy S20 FE in parts of Europe. Specifically, SamMobile has found the update rolling out in the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Romania, Spain, Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Slovenia, Portugal, and Poland, as well as the Nordic and Baltic regions. The update also carries the February security patch. It’s unclear when the update will expand, but it’s a good start. It’ll be interesting to see how soon other Galaxy S20 models, Galaxy Fold 2, and the rest of Samsung’s lineup pick up this update.

