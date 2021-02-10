Google Photos “Memories” section is a nice way of surfacing photos and videos that you might have captured, uploaded, and then completely forgotten about. A brand-new collection within Google Photos is now showcasing children-themed Memories called “Out to play.”

As someone who prefers pets to people, the option is not visible on the various devices we’ve tested but was spotted as rolling out by Android Police. According to what they are seeing, the new “Out to play” section simply showcases Memories and photos stored within your Google Photos account that have children playing.

This might be ideal for families who maybe haven’t seen family or friends for a long time due to the various global COVID-19 restrictions that many governments have enforced. It’s a timely reminder of a time when things were a little more carefree and “social distancing” was merely reserved for the introverted.

Naturally, if you — like many of us here at 9to5Google — don’t have children or even pictures of relatives or friends’ children, then you likely won’t see this “Out to play” Memories collection within Google Photos. The section will appear in the top section of the Google Photos app alongside all of the other AI-generated photo collections to make it even easier to spot.

image: Android Police

AP notes that many of the images are mainly of kids playing in playgrounds or jungle gyms, which might mean that generic images are not included in the new collections. The new “Out to play” collection within Google Photos should be available right now should you hit the criteria — basically have pictures of your kids at the park or playground.

