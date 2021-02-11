Gmail search results will now include email address aliases

The search bar in Gmail is already a powerful tool, especially when using the advanced filters, and will now show associated email aliases in results.

When you search for an email address in Gmail, we’ll now show all emails associated with that specific address and any aliases it’s part of.

An email alias is simply an “alternate address for receiving mail” that’s often used for: official name changes, preferred names, and as the result of company rebrands, acquisitions, or subsidiaries.

Results are pulled from the to, from, cc, and bcc lines, as well as if it appears anywhere in the message body. Google explains that this feature will make it so users don’t have to keep a running list of email changes. Labels are not affected.

With this change, searching will be easier and results more comprehensive, as users won’t need to remember all of someone’s aliases and run multiple searches for each.

That said, users will still be able to search for exact accounts by using quotation marks around the address in question. Email aliases in Gmail search is rolled out to the following Workspace tiers:

Available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers

