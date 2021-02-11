You can now listen to Audible books through Waze

Over the past couple of years, Google-owned Waze has been building out the ability for music streaming apps to put basic controls right in the navigation interface, and it’s a feature that’s constantly expanding. Now, Amazon’s Audible is picking up support for Waze.

Announced this week, Audible has joined the Waze Audio Player Program and started rolling out the in-app ability to select and control playback of audiobooks directly from the Waze app. Audible joins several other apps that also offer support, such as YouTube Music, Spotify, and more. Amazon Music also added support in November. Notably, though, Audible arrives as one of the first audiobook services to support this functionality.

Waze, the platform bringing together communities on and off the road, today announced Audible has joined their Audio Player Program, giving drivers a way to fill time in the car with meaning, learning, art, and storytelling. Audible members can listen on Waze by simply opening the Waze app and tapping the music note icon to select Audible as their audio player. They can start enjoying audio content directly through Waze right away, including Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts. Audible members will also receive next turn directions from Waze inside the Audible app.

This functionality is rolling out this week to all Waze users, starting February 9, but it may take a few days to arrive for everyone. When it is fully available, users on both Android and iOS will see the functionality.

