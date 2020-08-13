As our colleagues over at Electrek will tell you, electric cars are the future of transportation. However, in the meantime, gas-powered vehicles are still the mainstream. To help drivers limit their time at the pump, Waze is partnering with some gas stations to offer contactless payments.

Waze can already help lead you to a nearby gas station, but with this new feature users will be able to pay for their fuel as they approach a station. Waze says that when drivers approach participating gas stations — Exxon, Mobil, or Shell stations only for now — they’ll be prompted to pay for fuel through each company’s application.

Apparently, Waze has been testing this feature with ExxonMobil and Shell for a little while now, and the pilot program has been successful. As a result, the feature will start rolling out to Waze users

When used, this feature will help drivers minimize their time at the pump, allowing them to avoid using their credit cards or cash at the terminal which hundreds of other people touched before them that day.

This feature starts rolling out today on both Android and iOS.

More on Waze:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: