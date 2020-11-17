Over the past couple of years, Google-owned Waze has been building out a collection of music partnerships that allow control directly within the Waze app. Now, Amazon Music is joining Waze.

Following in the footsteps of Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer, and others, Waze is integrating Amazon’s music service. With this feature, Waze users can select a music icon in the navigation interface to pick from the list of apps available. Amazon Music will need to be installed on the device, but controls can be handled fully from the navigation app as demonstrated below.

Amazon Music on Waze offers Prime members access to two million hand-curated songs and over one thousand playlists and stations at no additional cost to their membership. Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited, the service’s premium subscription tier, have access to more than 70 million songs and thousands of playlists and stations. Seamless integration of Amazon Music enables Waze users to enjoy their favorite tunes – always while keeping their eyes on the road. Amazon Music joins Waze’s existing audio partners, making it the latest streaming service to integrate their audio experience into Waze by using the Waze Audio Kit.

This update is rolling out to Waze users starting today. Integration is available on Android through the Google Play Store or iOS through the App Store. You can sign up for Amazon Music here.

More on Waze:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: