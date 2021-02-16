Wear OS is no stranger to luxury edition options, but the Hublot Big Band e Premier League might be among the most decadent to date.

Like any luxury brand worth its salt, Hublot is likely targeting a key demographic: professional footballer players, and specifically those in the Premier League. The Hublot Big Band e Premier League is limited to just 200 and with a frankly ridiculous £4,300 asking price, we can’t imagine there’s a queue to get hold of one. The “Freedom Bucks” pricing is $5,200.

Let’s talk hardware, though, as a luxury watch should come with high-end internals, right? Wrong. The Hublot Big Band e Premier League packs in the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 – yes, outdated – 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. The battery capacity is 300mAh, which Hublot claims requires two and a half hours to fully charge.







The design is inspired by the Premier League color purple, which means a garish fabric strap attached to a polished titanium case and a 1.21-inch 390 by 390 pixel display. It feels like this watch is designed to be worn by coaches and backroom staff, but there are some added bonuses for the avid football fan.

While VAR (Video Assistant Referee) implementation in the Premier League has been a little bit of a farce – huge understatement – this special edition Hublot Big Bang e comes with an additional “Match Mode” that will show team lineup and, get this, VAR decisions in real time.

There is also a “Hublot Loves Football Premier League” app that is only available for this special edition watch, but will come to existed Big Bang e watches in future via the Google Play Store. This provides you with notifications before games kick-off, lineups, goals, cards, and added time information. So basically like any sports tracking app you’ve used before.

Maybe $5,200 or £4,300 might be worthwhile simply to get a bit more insight into refereeing decisions each matchday. Hublot are also set to provide Premier League referees with a special version of this Big Bang e too. It will come with a lighter strap, lighter composite structure and will even have goal-line tech and added functions built-in.

José Mourinho loves his free Hublot watch

Alan Shearer also loves his free Hublot watch

The only other bonus we can see here is that Spurs Head Coach José Mourinho and the Premier League all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer will be rocking the Hublot Big Bang e Premier League. Maybe they weren’t aware that the TicWatch Pro 3 is probably a better Wear OS watch? In all likelihood, they don’t even know what Wear OS, is but a free luxury watch is a free luxury watch after all.

Our advice: Don’t buy this watch, but if you have $5K burning a hole in your pocket, you can enquire on Hublot’s official site.

