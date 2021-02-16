Paying for YouTube across the main service and Music lets you download content for offline access. YouTube TV will soon let you download media for offline access.

After updating to version 5.06.2 of YouTube TV, opening the app will generate a “Looking for incomplete downloads” system notification. This alert is very similar to ones in the main YouTube app and YouTube Music.

The ability to download shows or movies is not yet live, but that alert (and new notification channel) is a sure bet the functionality is coming soon and that the technical support is included with the latest release.

There will presumably be various restrictions to how long content is available offline, while it’s not clear if everything can be downloaded. There could be channel-by-channel requirements to this capability.

<string name=”offline_landing_title”>You are offline</string> <string name=”offline_landing_button_primary”>Go to downloads</string> <string name=”offline_landing_subtitle”>Watch your downloaded videos</string>

Meanwhile, strings in the app confirm the offline capability. YouTube TV will alert you when you have no internet connection, and direct you to a downloads page to see everything stored offline. A download button should appear when you’re watching a show in an experience that should be familiar to the main YouTube client.

<string name=”download_button”>Download Button</string> <string name=”offline_compact_video_downloading_text”>Downloading %1$d%%</string> <string name=”offline_compact_video_waiting_text”>Waiting\u2026</string>

<string name=”offline_pivot_bar_home”>Home</string> <string name=”offline_pivot_bar_library”>Library</string> <string name=”offline_pivot_bar_live”>Live</string>

Version 5.06.2 of YouTube TV is rolling out now via the Play Store, with the feature most likely coming to both Android and iOS.

