After an extended hiatus, development has resumed for the immensely popular Lawnchair Launcher with a brand-new team at the helm of the third-party launcher.

Lawnchair Launcher is one of the go-to options for those who want something similar to the Pixel Launcher but with far more customization options under the hood. It’s actually one of our most recommended and one that I personally install on every single device I happen to be testing or using for any extended period.

An update on the official Lawnchair Launcher Telegram channel over the weekend confirmed that the development of the launcher moving forward will be handled by a new team with original developer Tillie Kottman taking a step back. A new version based upon Launcher3 is also in Alpha, with Lawnchair 11 coming in future:

As we work towards a release with the latest Launcher3 at its core, we’re thrilled to share with you updates to the two existing major versions of Lawnchair. But first, we’re introducing a new versioning scheme. The major version number reflects the Android release whose home app version a build is based on. For example, the major version of Lawnchair based on Launcher3 from Android 10 is called Lawnchair 10. And we call our next major release Lawnchair 11. We hope you enjoy today’s builds! Lawnchair 9.1 Alpha 2 addresses an issue with At a Glance where adding calendar events as a data source would show the weather instead. Lawnchair 10.0 Alpha 8:

• Addresses an issue with At a Glance where adding calendar events as a data source would show the weather instead.

• Resolves crashes on Android 11.

• Introduces the Android 11 app closing animation on devices with a recent version of Launcher3 installed. As you know, our founder – Tillie Kottmann – will no longer be leading Lawnchair. This is a good opportunity to express our gratitude.

These latest Lawnchair Launcher Alpha builds — 9.1 Alpha 2 and 10.0 Alpha 8 — are available on third-party sites already (h/t Android Police), but no updates are yet available on the Google Play Store. Many changes to the Alpha builds enhance the experience with gesture navigation and improve overall performance levels.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: