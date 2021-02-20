As we reported ahead of the first developer preview’s release, one of the big new features coming to Android 12 is advanced theming features. While these new options aren’t live in the first developer preview, one clever developer was able to give us a first look at the new theme tool coming to Android 12.

Last month, we shared that Google was working on this new, in-depth theming system which can be adjusted manually or can automatically adjust to match your wallpaper. Android developer Kdrag0n shared a handful of screenshots on Twitter which show the latter option.

Pictured below as it was manually activated on Developer Preview 1, Android 12’s new theming tool picks colors from your wallpaper and adjusts the system to match, from the quick settings and notifications to buttons and sliders within the settings menu. This new tool is codenamed “monet” and, according to Kdrag0n, it works “quite well” on the first developer preview release.

Through some research of their own, our Dylan Roussel and Kyle Bradshaw found that some of the files that “monet” will depend on for its full functionality aren’t yet present in Android 12 Developer Preview 1, which is likely part of the reason why this requires a lot of behind-the-scenes work to activate (we have not been able to activate it ourselves yet).

At this point, it’s not totally clear when Google will release the Android 12 “monet” theming tool to users, but based on years past a release during the Android 12 Beta makes the most sense. This year’s schedule puts that release sometime in May.

Dylan Roussel and Kyle Bradshaw contributed to this article.

