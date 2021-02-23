We reported last year that Google’s roadmap for future Pixel smartphones included a foldable model, and now there’s a bit more to add to the story. According to a new report out of Korea, Google has requested a foldable OLED display from Samsung.

TheElec reports that Google has requested a new foldable OLED display from Samsung Display. Details are scarce, but apparently, this foldable panel would be 7.6 inches in size, the same size as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Google, meanwhile, has requested Samsung Display develop a foldable OLED panel around 7.6-inch in size.

Previously, we reported that Google was in the early stages of development on “Passport,” a foldable Pixel model. This new report provides more guidance to when Google foldable devices could arrive, whether we see “Passport” or another device entirely when the time comes. It could be this year, it could be next, but considering Google has only requested the development of the panel at this point, a later release seems more likely.

This new detail comes in a report that also talks about other manufacturers working with Samsung on foldable displays. That includes Xiaomi, which is reportedly looking to switch to a Galaxy Fold-style device with an 8.03-inch internal display. Oppo, apparently, is also making Samsung Display its only partner for folding displays.

More on Google Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: