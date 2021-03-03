The Fitbit app is suffering a major outage this morning, with server issues taking the app down for most users today.

If you launch the Fitbit app this morning on your Android or iOS smartphone, you’ll probably find that no data is showing aside from your current stats. Sleep data, food logging, and all historical data are currently either taking ages to load or are not showing up at all.

According to DownDetector, the outage started around 7 a.m. ET, but it seems likely that things were going awry before that point and the problem was only noticed when Fitbit owners on the East Coast of the US noticed that the app was down when they woke up.

In any case, Fitbit has confirmed the outage via Twitter, saying that it is a server problem that they are aware of and “working to resolve.” The app has been down for at least two hours at this point. We’ll continue to update this article with more details as they emerge.

Notably, this outage won’t break your Fitbit entirely. The wearable, whether it’s a smartwatch or tracker, will continue to collect your activity data. This outage only breaks historical data and certain features such as wellness programs. Sleep tracking also seems to be affected, with scores from last night not processing fully yet. Food logging, health metrics, and other portions of the Fitbit app also seem to be down at the moment. The website is also down to some extent, mainly with issues logging in.

We have identified a technical issue interrupting Fitbit services, and are working to fix it. Thank you for your patience. — Fitbit Support (@FitbitSupport) March 3, 2021

Updating…

