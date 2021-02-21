Fitbit’s hardware is solid, but software is what really makes the company’s smartwatches and trackers so good. It’s one of the things we’re looking forward to most about Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, and if a survey from the company is to be believed a new, cheaper subscription tier may be in the works.

The folks over at Android Central captured a survey from Fitbit which asks users to review a “potential new service offering.” From there, it outlines the current free Fitbit tier which provides essential stats such as step counts, workout tracking, sleep score, and health metrics. Then, of course, there’s Fitbit Premium, a $9.99/month subscription that offers far more data and options for managing your health.

Apparently, Fitbit is preparing to debut a third subscription tier which costs $2.99 per month. That’s a fraction of the cost of the regular Premium plan, and as such this plan doesn’t really add a ton of additional data. It simply offers users additional historical data of the information you can see on the free plan. Fitbit describes the potential new plan as:

See your activity, sleep, stress, and health metrics for the last month, year, forever with unlimited historical data.

As it stands, the free Fitbit plan will only allow access to the past 30 days (or as little as 7 days for some metrics) of your health and fitness data. This plan would allow users who only need this information a much more affordable way to do so.

Under the terms of its Fitbit acquisition, Google is not allowed to use the data from Fitbit users to sell or target ads. So, it’s very possible that Google could turn to accessible subscriptions like these to boost revenue from long-time and new Fitbit users. Notably, Fitbit extended some Premium features to free users just this month.

