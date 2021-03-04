When OnePlus debuted the Nord last year with its affordable price tag, the company attributed the possibility to the Snapdragon 765G processor. For 2021, though, it appears a different route has been decided on. According to a new report, OnePlus Nord 2 will switch from Qualcomm to MediaTek.

Android Central reports that the OnePlus Nord sequel will be launching sometime in Q2 2021, right around a year after the original made its debut. However, this “OnePlus Nord 2” will switch to MediaTek for its processing power.

This is notable for a few reasons. For one, it looks like this device will be one of the first with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset that supports 5G and is on the higher end of MediaTek’s lineup. The chip was announced earlier this year but has yet to appear in any devices.

More importantly, though, the OnePlus Nord 2 would be the company’s first device ever using a MediaTek chip.

Traditionally, OnePlus has always used Qualcomm chips. The OnePlus 8 series, for example, used the flagship Snapdragon 865 last year, with the OnePlus Nord stepping down to the Snapdragon 765G. Further down, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G offered a Snapdragon 690 5G and the N100 a Snapdragon 460. In years past, too, the only times OnePlus has used anything outside of Qualcomm’s current flagship was the failed OnePlus X that used the out-of-date Snapdragon 801.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: